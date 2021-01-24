VIP AUDIO 1/23 – WKH – 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines + Smackdown Ratings: Raw review including Flair & Cena vs. Edge & Masters and News Update on Lesnar-WWE contract fight, Rumble preview, Michaels future (70 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to two Wade Keller Hotline from 15 years ago today plus a look at Smackdown’s overnight ratings from last night. The 15 years ago Hotlines cover these topics:

•Jan. 23, 2006 episode which features Keller’s segment-by-segment thoughts on the Jan. 16 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw which included John Cena & Ric Flair vs. Edge & Chris Masters, Shawn Michaels vs. Shelton Benjamin, and Jerry Lawler vs. Jonathan Coachman among other matches.

•Jan. 28, 2006 episode which looked at Shawn Michaels’s desire to cut back his schedule after WrestleMania including a number of possible reasons, analysis of the very latest in the Brock Lesnar-WWE legal squabble including statements made by both sides to the AP this week and why Lesnar’s situation is different from most non-compete clauses, a preview of the Royal Rumble and why this year’s is especially suspenseful, analysis of the Armageddon PPV’s strong buyrate, and a small thing TNA could do to try to lure a whole new group of TV viewers into actually sampling a PPV.

