WWE Champion Drew McIntyre responds to Undertaker comments

It didn’t take long for the WWE Champion to respond to comments by the Undertaker on the Joe Rogan podcast that called the WWE product soft.

Drew McIntyre addressed the comments in an interview with Sportskeeda and said that he plainly did not agree with them. “I don’t agree whatsoever. Especially from an in-ring perspective.” He continued and said, “Back in the day, there were more sexual based, more like risque 18 plus. Our current product is PG, there’s only so far we can push it and we’re willing to push it. There’s certain things from back in the day that was awesome and certain things that were not awesome that I wouldn’t wanna go back to.”

In addition to calling the product soft, Undertaker voiced criticisms of the current crop of WWE stars, alluding to his time of “men being men” as being better than today in which stars are playing video games backstage.

Undertaker last appeared on WWE programming at Survivor Series in which he retired in grand fashion. Drew McIntyre has been out of action for the last two weeks due to a positive test for COVID-19. McIntyre is set to wrestle Goldberg for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble on Sunday January 3oth.

