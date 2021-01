SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of NXT Eight Years Back, Tom Stoup covers NXT from 1-23-13 featuring Shawn Michaels introducing a tournament to crown NXT’s first tag team champions, Conor O’Brian’s big challenge, Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO