1/27 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood, Cody responds to Shaq, and Archer vs. Kingston

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

JANUARY 27, 2021

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future. A limited number of tickets were sold to this event.

Road to AEW Dynamite | Dax Harwood vs Jungle Boy

Road to AEW Dynamite | Ryan Nemeth vs Hangman Page

Road to AEW Dynamite I Lance Archer vs Eddie Kingston

Road to AEW Dynamite I Chris Jericho and MJF vs The Varsity Blondes

AEW Dark Results 1/26/21

Miro defeated Fuego Del Sol

Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) defeated Aaron Solow & Lee Johnson

SCU defeated Terrence & Terrell Hughes

The Butcher and The Blade defeated M’Badu & KC Navarro

Rey Fenix defeated Baron Black

Shanna defeated KiLynn King

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. defeated Brooke Havok

Abadon defeated Vertvixen

Lee Johnson defeated “Pretty” Peter Avalon in a “Walk Off”

Santana & Ortiz defeated Ryzin & Mike Verna

Tay Conti defeated Davienne

Preston “10” Vance of Dark Order defeated Ray Jaz

Red Velvet defeated Madi Wrenkowski

Danny Limelight defeated Sean Maluta

Ivelisse defeated Jazmin Allure

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Jake St. Patrick

Announced Dynamite matches and segments for tonight’s show

It's Wednesday! You know what that means! See you tonight at 8/7c on #AEWDynamite on TNT pic.twitter.com/P2uLs7oLrA — Aubrey Edwards 🏳️‍🌈 (@RefAubrey) January 27, 2021

Cody Rhodes responds to Shaq

Jon Moxley speaks

Darby Allin and Sting address their upcoming street fight against Team Taz

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Shanna

The Young Bucks & The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, & John Silver)

Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston

Chris Jericho & MJF vs. “The Varsity Blondes” Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison

Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood – Tully Blanchard and Cash Wheeler will be handcuffed to Luchasaurus

Final Thoughts:

What I’m hyped for: Jungle Boy Vs. Dax Harwood. These are both guys that I am very high on, Dax for his incredible catalog of tag team work and Jungle Boy for his potential. Not only do I think this is going to be the match of the night, but handcuffing Tully and Cash to Luchasaurus to prevent interference is EXACTLY the kind of dumb wrestling stuff that I crave. AEW could’ve simply added an official to keep an eye on the two of them or just banned everyone from ringside, but no! They remembered that this is a professional wrestling show and have set the table for shenanigans. I love it.

What I’m dreading: Cody responding to Shaq. I hate everything about this feud and it’s nonsensical presentation thus far. I do not believe that it’s drawing eyes to the product and it’s taking up space that could be used to showcase and develop other talent. It’s continued inclusion feels self-indulgent of Cody, but maybe I’m missing something? Maybe there is a hook that is drawing people in? If you’re a person that likes and understands this program please reach out (@josh_chambers) and make it make sense!

CATCH-UP: 1/20 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Inner Circle 3-Way Tag Match, Kenny Omega Speaks, Brodie Lee Jr. Birthday Celebration, Adam Page & Dark Order in Tag Team action, Darby Allin & Sting Appear, More.