VIP AUDIO 1/31 – The British Wrestling Report w/Will Cooling: Talking Conor McGregor, A-Kid, and WWE UK Signings with Rich Fann (101 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling is joined by Rich Fann for the latest in British and European pro wrestling and MMA with topics including Conor McGregor’s latest loss, A-Kid vs. Walter, WWE UK signing Meiko Satomura and Lucky Kid, and Pete Dunne’s punches. They also open with a look at the big deal between WWE and NBC Comcast. A fun discussion as always with Rich!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO