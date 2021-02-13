SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela – HIT

Fun opening match between these two. You’d expect that these guys would try to kill each other with every dangerous high spot in the book. Instead they had a disciplined match that showed that they are both far more capable in the ring. This was one of Janela’s best showings in AEW and solidifies that he can be more than a hardcore wrestler. The one question is, what has Janela done to earn a title match? AEW could get more out of mini tournaments or number one contender matches. Better yet, they could use their ranking system.

Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon – MISS

Cody Rhodes has been heavily complimented for his storylines being structured and consistent. This week there was no mention of his upcoming match against Shaq and Jade Cargill. The feud has already gone under the radar despite Shaq’s celebrity. Instead, this match was about getting over Lee Johnson. Johnson hadn’t won a match until he rolled up Peter Avalon. Beating Avalon should be a given and instead it was treated like the 1-2-3 Kid pinning Razor Ramon.

Pac vs. Ryan Nemeth – HIT

A quick and solid victory for Pac as he continues to pick up wins leading up to an eventual title match. Ryan Nemeth was brought back and given some time on the microphone after being beaten by Hangman Page. Nemeth is a far cry from his brother Dolph Ziggler, but he serves his purpose well as an annoying heel that takes a beating.

Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed – HIT

Earlier in the night, MJF tried to record Sammy Guevara in an attempt to make him look bad to the rest of The Inner Circle. Guevara thwarted his plan by punching him in the gut and destroying his phone. MJF’s plan would’ve made no sense given that there was a camera watching the whole scene play out backstage. Alongside Jericho, MJF made his way to ring bandaged up selling his injuries. They had a routine match with some interference against The Acclaimed. The Acclaimed look more comfortable in their own skin with each appearance. After the match, Guevara quit The Inner Circle. A move that was a long time coming and will hopefully lead to Guevara shifting into a babyface role.

Sting Interview – MISS

Haven’t we seen this segment over and over again? Tony Schiavone stands on the stage and yells ITS STING! Before Sting can complete the promo, Team Taz interrupts to antagonize him. This time, Team Taz had Darby in a body bag tied to the back of a car. I wish they had gone for more vignettes in unique settings versus running similar segments.

Thunder Rosa vs. Layla Hirsch – HIT

A solid win for Thunder Rosa to kick off the AEW Women’s Championship eliminator tournament. As she grows in popularity, Rosa should be one of the favorites to win the tournament.

Kenny Omega & Kenta vs. Jon Moxley & Lance Archer – HIT

All I could think about during this match was how misused Kenta was in NXT. In his debut match on Dynamite, he’s putting on a spectacular showing up against the show that stripped him of his identity. Kenta was allowed to play his rude and crude character that kicks his opponents to death. The four brawled throughout Daily’s Place and even into the kitchen where Moxley used a potato as a weapon. They went through multiple tables and jumped off the staging area, so it makes sense why Allin vs. Janela was tame earlier in the night. In the end, Omega got some outside help from the Good Brothers to lift Lance Archer onto his shoulders for the One Winged Angel.

