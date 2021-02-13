VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #642 (February 25, 2001): Major exclusive that WCW buyout falling through, Bischoff’s master plan to revitalize WCW, strong reader reaction to Goldberg Torch Talk, Keller’s WWE Roster Evaluation, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #642 cover-dated February 25, 2001: This issue includes a Cover Story on Eric Bischoff’s master plan to revitalize WCW… WCW Newswire breaks the major news that the announcement that Fusient Media Ventures had purchased WCW may have been premature… WWF Newswire reports on roster cuts… ETC. Newswire features the latest on rumors of a renewed ECW… Letters to the Torch features strong opinions on Goldberg “Torch Talk”… In-depth coverage of WCW SuperBrawl including Keller’s Match Report and Star Ratings, Roundtable Reviews, Reader Reax, and Poll Results… Wade Keller’s in-depth annual WWF Roster Evaluation… Plus Wade Keller’s End Notes, reports Raw, Nitro, Thunder, Smackdown, and more…



