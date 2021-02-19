VIP AUDIO 2/18 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 3 of 3): Vince upset with pregnancies? Bryan move to NXT? Biggest faction surprises? Is Vince greatest wrestling promoter ever? Cody character off track? More (73 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Mailbag (pt. 3 of 3 of The Fix) with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they address the following questions and topics submitted by readers…
- With successes of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, what other wrestlers might have been underrated “big surprises” who rise to great heights in pro wrestling?
- Is Gargano-Ciampa second only to Kenny Omega vs. Okada in terms of best long-term storyline and feud of the last five years?
- How would you argue for and against the premise that Vince McMahon is the greatest wrestling promoter in history? Who else is in that conversation in history?
- A “disappointing autograph experience” story about Ric Flair.
- Which WWE titles would you unify and discuss the merits of each?
- Which annoying aspects of WWE and AEW are less annoying on a presented list of options?
- Any thoughts on the AEW Women’s Tournament, round one? And any thoughts on AEW utilizing Japanese women wrestlers?
- What is the future of NWA and NWA Power and Billy Corgan post-COVID era?
- Wouldn’t Daniel Bryan be a great fit to join NXT, perhaps in exchange for Karrion Kross?
- What are early takes on pro wrestling factions that looked like a bad fit that were ultimately good fits, like Wade’s early take on Evolution recently highlghted during a PWTorch VIP Podcast Vault episode?
- Is Cody Rhodes just totally off track now as a character on Dynamite?
- Why are WWE women wrestlers upset about the tier placement tweet by Ryan Satin in a recently article?
- Is WWE on solid legal ground to prevent contracted wrestlers from appearing in front of brand signs or holding branded merchandise that isn’t approved by WWE?
- Is Vince McMahon likely upset with his female wrestlers in the middle of big pushes getting pregnant? Is there anything he could do about it legally?
