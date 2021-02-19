VIP AUDIO 2/18 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 3 of 3): Vince upset with pregnancies? Bryan move to NXT? Biggest faction surprises? Is Vince greatest wrestling promoter ever? Cody character off track? More (73 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Mailbag (pt. 3 of 3 of The Fix) with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they address the following questions and topics submitted by readers…

With successes of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, what other wrestlers might have been underrated “big surprises” who rise to great heights in pro wrestling?

Is Gargano-Ciampa second only to Kenny Omega vs. Okada in terms of best long-term storyline and feud of the last five years?

How would you argue for and against the premise that Vince McMahon is the greatest wrestling promoter in history? Who else is in that conversation in history?

A “disappointing autograph experience” story about Ric Flair.

Which WWE titles would you unify and discuss the merits of each?

Which annoying aspects of WWE and AEW are less annoying on a presented list of options?

Any thoughts on the AEW Women’s Tournament, round one? And any thoughts on AEW utilizing Japanese women wrestlers?

What is the future of NWA and NWA Power and Billy Corgan post-COVID era?

Wouldn’t Daniel Bryan be a great fit to join NXT, perhaps in exchange for Karrion Kross?

What are early takes on pro wrestling factions that looked like a bad fit that were ultimately good fits, like Wade’s early take on Evolution recently highlghted during a PWTorch VIP Podcast Vault episode?

Is Cody Rhodes just totally off track now as a character on Dynamite?

Why are WWE women wrestlers upset about the tier placement tweet by Ryan Satin in a recently article?

Is WWE on solid legal ground to prevent contracted wrestlers from appearing in front of brand signs or holding branded merchandise that isn’t approved by WWE?

Is Vince McMahon likely upset with his female wrestlers in the middle of big pushes getting pregnant? Is there anything he could do about it legally?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO