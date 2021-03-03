VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1710 (March 3, 2021): Keller’s cover story on Lashley WWE Title win and impact on WrestleMania, Parks on WWE Network legacy, Fann on fourth-wall, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1710

Cover-dated March 3, 2021

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on Bobby Lashley winning the WWE Title and options for WrestleMania including Brock Lesnar rumors… Greg Parks looks at the legacy of WWE Network headed into the move to Peacock… Rich Fann looks at fourth wall breaking storylines and angles in pro wrestling during the pandemic… Keller’s TV reports on AEW Dynamite NXT on USA, WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown… Torch Newswire… More…

