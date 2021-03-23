VIP AUDIO 3/23 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: Flip Gordon talks cutting out social media, how he has used his time in lockdown, his journey in pro wrestling, more (89 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Ryan and Tyler interview “The Mercenary” Flip Gordon. In his first interview in over a year, Flip talks about cutting out social media, how he has used his time in lockdown, his journey in pro wrestling, and some road stories. Ryan and Tyler also preview the 19th Anniversary PPV and make predictions for the show.

