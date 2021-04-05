News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/5 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Major disappointment with New Japan and Hurt Business booking, odd Edge-Michael Cole dynamic, Christian’s early AEW work, WM37 thoughts, Takeover thoughts, Fatu-Tankman in MLW (64 min)

April 5, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • Major disappointment with New Japan “Sakura Genesis” this week.
  • Major disappointment with the break up of Hurt Business.
  • The odd Edge-Michael Cole dynamic on commentary last week.
  • Which matches should close out both nights of WrestleMania 37 and more thoughts on the card.
  • A few NXT Takeover thoughts including Kyle O’Reilly wardrobe and hair style now and Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa, plus a great Walter chopping fans story.
  • Issues with how Christian has been presented so far in AEW.
  • Tankman vs. Fatu from MLW.

