VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #650 (April 21, 2001): WWF’s plans for WCW take shape, Mitchell feature on WWE becoming last standing territory, Rock acting lessons, WWE backstage news, Mark Madden on Scott Hall

April 10, 2021

SUMMARY of #650 cover-dated April 21, 2001: This issue begins with a cover story on the plans for the WWF to utilize the WCW brand name, and analysis of how important the success of it appeared to be for WWF’s future… Bruce Mitchell’s feature column looks at the “one territory” remaining in the U.S. – the WWF… WWF Newswire has a ton of backstage news, plus notes on Rock’s first forays into acting lessons and a foreshadow of his future outside of the WWF… WCW Newswire continues to track the plans for a WCW revival under WWF ownership including Jim Ross travelling to Atlanta, the latest names being talked with regarding their contracts, Tony Schiavone’s post-WCW life, and much more… Jason Powell presents an Independent Promotion Orientation… Part five of the Torch Talk series with Mark Madden on Scott Hall, his future, and the XFL… Plus End Notes with Wade Keller, reports on Raw, Smackdown, and Heat, and ETC. Newswire…

