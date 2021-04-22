VIP AUDIO 4/22 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: Maria Kanellis-Bennett discusses her new role at forefront of Women of Honor division, her vision, her career in wrestling, her future, more (73 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Ryan and Tyler interview Maria Kanellis-Bennett about her new role at the forefront of the Women of Honor division. She discusses her vision for women in Ring of Honor, her career in wrestling, and her future in the business. Ryan and Tyler also break down the historic 500th episode of ROH TV and break down the week’s news.

