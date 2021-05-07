VIP AUDIO 5/7 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: Quinn McKay discusses upcoming match with Angelina Love, her time in front of camera, and more, plus ROH news and analysis (82 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Ryan and Tyler analyze episode #502 of ROH TV, discuss current news and notes within Ring of Honor, and briefly analyze AEW’s Blood & Guts. In segment two, Quinn McKay joins the show to discuss her upcoming match with Angelina Love on ROH TV, her time in front of the camera, and her experience as part of the ROH production team.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO