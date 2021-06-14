Samoa Joe reportedly back with NXT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Samoa Joe is back in WWE exclusively with NXT in a non-wrestling capacity.

Johnson wrote that Triple H “snatched” Joe back as soon as possible, noting he was the point person responsible for Joe’s initial signing with NXT in 2015. Johnson also reported that while Joe had been seen at the WWE Performance Center in recent weeks, he was not backstage at last night’s TakeOver: In Your House 2 event.

While Joe could wrestle, Johnson wrote that is not the goal. With General Manager William Regal indicating at the end of last night’s show that he may be done in his role, there is a belief that Joe will be brought in as the new GM or as Regal’s new enforcer.

Joe was released in April along with Mickie James and others, which preceded the recent releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, and more.

