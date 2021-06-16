VIP AUDIO 6/16 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (11/17/1991): Dave Meltzer joins John Arezzi to talk with callers about news of the week on Hall, Hogan, Warrior, Raven, DDP (22 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the November 17, 1991 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#135) hosted by John Arezzi featuring analysis of the news of the week with guest Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer with topics including Diamond Dallas Page, Scott Hall, Badd Company, steroid controversy, Scotty the Body (Raven), Brad Armstrong (Arachnaman), Hulk Hogan vs. Tenyru in Japan, Ultimate Warrior, a Rockers breakup, and more.

