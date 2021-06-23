NXT on USA ratings and key metrics including updated three-day viewership totals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of NXT on USA (6/23) drew 655,000 viewers, down from 695,000 viewers last week. The average viewership the prior six weeks was 688,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, they drew a 0.17, below the 0.19 the prior two weeks, but tied with the prior six week average.

In three-day viewership totals, last week’s topped 800,000 for the second straight week with 809,000, up from 802,000 viewers the prior week. It’s a two week streak of drawing above 800,000 viewers after four weeks in a row under 800,000.