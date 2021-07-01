AEW star suffers injury during Dynamite match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Rebel suffered an injury during her match on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Fightful is reporting that the injury is a dislocated knee.

On the show, Rebel teamed with Britt Baker to take on Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero. Baker and Rebel won the match after Guerrero tapped out to Baker’s Lock Jaw.

According to the Fightful report, AEW was hopeful that the injury would not require surgery.

