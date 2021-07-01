HEYDORN’S DYNAMITE RECEIPT 6/30: MJF and Sammy Guevara deliver in well hyped main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-The Young Bucks have figured it out. Took a little longer than necessary, but I guess it was worth the wait. They ooze an unlikable charisma that generates heat while elevating their babyface opponents. It will matter when a team beats them for the tag team titles and guys, that’s the idea.

-Christian Cage feuding with Matt Hardy can’t be what he or Tony Khan envisioned after debuting with the company. Smells like a pivot that AEW made due to the response Christian had received, or, didn’t receive. The hype surrounding Cage’s debut hurt his prospects, but all can be salvaged with a heel turn. It freshens up the Cage act and allows him to lean into and leverage the disappointment around him. Plus, it gives Jungle Boy a top-level opponent to work with inside his slow burn push.

-Ethan Page vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match felt rushed for next week’s show, so extending the build out is a smart call. It gives page an avenue for heat in being a scared heel, but also allows the feud to breathe a little more before the match. Page cut a nice promo and has proven to be an effective opponent for Allin.

-Andrade continues to be presented in a smart way and in a way that highlights his personality. Allowing him to speak adds an authentic layer to his act, which he leans into brilliantly. Is the Vickie Guerrero experiment already over? If so, it’s absolutely the right call. Her and Andrade lacked chemistry as performers and their characters were different as well. Not an effective combination.

-Welcome to the show Kenny Omega. He’s got it in him, folks. Omega cut one helluva promo that focused on him as the champion in a serious way. He left the quirkiness backstage and just honed in on the belt collector, premiere wrestler gimmick, and guess what? It worked.

-The slow burn, self-recognition, storyline that Adam Page is involved with is simmering nicely. Dark Order spoke to him and encouraged him like every fan would want and the audience was biting every step of the way. Timing is everything and if Tony Khan pulls the trigger at the right moment, the pop when Page turns the “page” and accepts his place as Omega’s top challenger will launch him into another level as a star.

-Brian Pillman Jr. continues to show progress. He still very much conveys a sense of being happy he’s in the role that he’s in instead of a character, but that nuance will come with time. Pillman cut a nice pre-match promo on Miro to set the table for his title opportunity.

-The injury to Rebel looked bad and is unfortunate as she and Britt Baker have a very effective chemistry together. Here’s to hoping she’s ok and back as soon as possible.

-The main event between MJF and Sammy Guevara very much lived up to the hype behind it. Smart of AEW to treat it as a big deal, but it needed to deliver as such and it did.

-Sammy Guevara continues to take gargantuan steps forward as a babyface. In the ring, he drums up an incredible amount of sympathy that the audience can get behind with the way he sells, but brings it during the fire up spots thanks to his unique move set.

