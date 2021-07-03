VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #662 (July 21, 2001): The inside story on the WWF pulling the plug on WCW as a separate entity, Dallas Page upsets Taker at house show, Torch Talk with Jerry Lawler, Ask the Torch, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #662 cover-dated July 21, 2001: This issue begins with a cover story on the WWF pulling plug on WCW as a separate entity after a disasterous Raw appearance by WCW… WWF Newswire details the latest on the reintroduction of ECW and Steve Austin’s reaction to the crowd, plus Dallas Page upsets Undertaker at house shows, and more… WCW Newswire features details on the consequences of WWF pulling the plug on the WCW brand relaunch… Torch Talk with Jerry Lawler, pt. 3… Plus Ask the Torch, Torch Roundtable on WCW/WWF/ECW, and reports on Raw and Smackdown.



