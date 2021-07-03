WWE announces new matches and segments for upcoming Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced key segments and matches involving Money in the Bank participants for the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw.

Ricochet vs. John Morrison, a medical update from Charlotte Flair, MVP & Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, and a special Money in the Bank edition of Miz TV have all been made official for the show.

This week’s Monday Night Raw will be the final live show inside the WWE ThunderDome. Next week’s show will be taped and WWE will resume touring and working in front of live fans starting with the July 16 episode of Smackdown.

CATCH-UP: Zelina Vega returns to WWE on Smackdown, will participate in Money in the Bank ladder match