AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 7/7: Omega and Page get big reaction, Britt Baker the babyface, Cody Rhodes and Marshall under deliver, more

Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall: Strap Match – MISS

On the first night back on the road, who goes out first other than Mr. Cody Rhodes. Rhodes received a great reaction from the crowd while QT Marshall got a short announcement. A slow start to the match leading to a quiet crowd. This played out similarly to other strap matches with the stipulation limiting the type of action in the ring. Rhodes made a thunderous comeback at the end hitting several Cross Rhodes before touching all turnbuckles. Rhodes is who you want out there to get that reaction of being back on the road, but this isn’t the match I would’ve gone with. For people excited to see AEW in a new venue, the match lacked the true excitement and athleticism that has come to define the brand.

Kenny Omega Promo – HIT

This was a tremendous segment featuring a more serious and engaged Kenny Omega. Omega carried himself like a star to the ring and stood next to Don Callis who said there was nobody left out there for Kenny Omega to beat. Callis earned some of the best heel heat of the night before Evil Uno confronted Omega. Fans organically chanted for Hangman Page despite his name not being mentioned. The Good Brothers came out for the attack, but Hangman’s music hit and he stormed the ring to huge reaction. He took out Gallows and Anderson before standing in front of Omega. The crowd let the moment sink in, but it’s clear that is the next major match that the crowd wants to see.

Ethan Page and Darby Allin Interview with Jim Ross – HIT

These sit down segments with Jim Ross are generally quite good, but this stood out above the rest. We got a deeper understanding of this story and why these two hate each other. They were both very believable in their performances. Page reeled in the yelling and screaming with a more articulate message of why he hates Allin. Page has really proven himself as someone much more than an independent wrestler who has been around for a long time. He’s putting in the work to show he can be a legitimate player on the roster.

Jake Hager, Santana, & Ortiz vs. Wardlow & FTR – HIT

A good shorter match between these teams. Both sides brought a lot of energy and worked hard in front of a new crowd. Wardlow got his win back over Hager after their MMA style cage match. The rest of the match gave you a glimpse of the Santana & Ortiz vs. FTR matchup that’s coming down the road.

Chris Jericho & MJF Contract Signing – HIT

Another great performance from these two going back and forth. Chris Jericho was hilarious in his deadpan comedy while MJF continued to run him down. MJF told Jericho that if he wants to face him that he is going to do what Jericho did to Jon Moxley which is make his beat even member of his faction. MJF said each match will have a different stipulation. They shook at the end, but Jericho pulled him back in to hit the Judas Effect.

Britt Baker Promo – HIT

Reports from in the building suggest that Britt Baker is a major crowd favorite despite her heel character. She remained condescending towards Tony Schiavone, Rebel, and the fans, but she won them over with her confidence and her reference to blood money (Trademark Todd Martin) and Saudi Arabia. AEW is building her as someone who will say things that seem “off limits” a la CM Punk.

Andrade El Idolo vs. Matt Sydal – HIT

Solid presentation and a good win for Andrade El Idolo. They told a story of Matt Sydal working his way up the rankings then disrespecting Andrade leading to his loss. Andrade oozed charisma during his entrance and nothing was taken away by Vickie Guerrero’s presence. She wasn’t there to screech, instead she helped to budge the connection of her late husband, Eddie.

Arn Anderson Promo – HIT

Aleister, I mean Tommy, no actually Malakai Black made his AEW debut. As Arn Anderson went to speak, the lights went out again and the former Aleister Black was in the ring. Under the new name, Malakai Black, he kicked Arn then Cody setting up a new program with them. The crowd was electric for this moment knowing they will likely see Black used in a far more productive way than in WWE. This reels Cody back into the thick of AEW stories instead of what had felt like side quests during the Jacksonville run.

Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander vs. The Bunny & The Blade – MISS

A clunky match with the inter gender rules. Orange Cassidy received a strong reaction during his spots in the match. Kris Statlander was also solid and showed good chemistry working with Cassidy. However, there were too many stalling spots or mistimed spots of both teams needing to change wrestlers in order to match genders.

Dan Lambert Promo – HIT

They revisited America Top Team at Ringside giving a more formal introduction to coach Dan Lambert, multiple UFC Champion Amanda Nunes, and BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal. Lambert took over the segment and ran down AEW. He talked about Florida wrestling and what he had seen in the past being far better than AEW. Embodying an old fan that refuses to acknowledge AEW’s success. We’ve seen these types of promos for years attacking the fans and the promotion. This time, Lance Archer came out to shut him up. Archer hit the Blackout and stood over him. It’s not clear if this was a one-off or if more will come from this. Either way, I think it’s a major positive to have UFC fighters at ringside for AEW shows to give them more legitimacy in the eyes of the mainstream audience.

The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo – HIT

The main event was overbooked with all the interference, but it was the exact type of fun roller coaster ride to close out this show. The Street Fight stipulation allowed for both teams to unleash themselves with highspots and the use of weapons. Several times the match looked dangerous with landings and even throwing thumbtacks at faces. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo came up short, but looked good in the process. There was no Jon Moxley to confront Karl Anderson for their match next week saving that return for a new crowd.

