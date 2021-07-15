VIP AUDIO 7/14 – East Coast Cast #560 (NSFW): Trav talks the week in wrestling including Edge making case he’ll take Reigns’s championship away at MITB, Tegan Knox & Shotzi Blackheart debut as tag team on SD, Bobby Lashley loses it, more (86 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On tonight’s episode of the ECC, Trav flies solo dolo for this show and talks the week in TV wrestling while Cam heads to AEW Dynamite live here in Austin, TX. Smackdown dominates the quality of weekly shows rating again. Edge is making a solid case that he will actually take Roman’s championship away from him at Money in the Bank. Tegan Knox and Shotzi Blackheart debut as a tag team on Smackdown, beating the women’s tag champs, Natalya and Tamina. Bobby Lashley loses it after losing to Xavier Woods. NXT is either leading to a series of Samoa Joe matches or their fan base is going to be highly upset! Live calls and much more.

