VIP AUDIO 7/17 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Smackdown with fans analysis, AEW Dynamite’s big ratings surge, Kross vs. Gargano and fan reaction, WWE promoting “What?” chants, G1 (128 min)

Smackdown reaction including Vince McMahon’s appearance, crowd reactions to Roman Reigns and Edge, return of Finn Balor, Sami Zayn’s energy, Kevin Owens reaction and big spot at the end, and more.

WWE promoting via social media the “What?” chants as if they’re a good thing that anyone misses and now looks forward to happening again.

AEW Dynamite’s excellent rating this week and what is means to the future of the AEW-WWE rivalry and can it actually spark WWE improvements

Thoughts on Dynamite including the second week Malikay Black, Hangman Page’s segment with Kenny Omega, the Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson match, and more.

The fan reaction to the Karrion Kross-Johnny Gargano match on NXT TV this week and evaluating Samoa Joe’s involvement

How to best utilize Brock Lesnar going forward

The G1 wrestlers announced so far

And more…

