VIP AUDIO 7/28 – East Coast Cast #562 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Matt Cardona vs. Nick Gage, C.M. Punk and Bryan Danielson rumors, Reigns’s blistering promo on Cena, more (105 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, Cam and Trav chop it up about the week in TV wrestling including the main event at GCW’s latest show, which saw Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) winning the main title from mainstay Nick Gage. Also, Nick Gage’s shot at Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite. Even more substantiated rumors about C.M. Punk and Bryan Danielson signing AEW contracts. Roman Reigns cut a blistering promo on John Cena, turning down Cena’s Summerslam challenge, and gets his best line edited off the highlights. Rolling Loud discussion and the disinterested reaction most of the WWE acts got from that crowd. Live calls and much more.

