VIP AUDIO 7/28 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Reigns vs. Balor, how a fractured media world will keep another wrestling boom from happening, Gage vs. Jericho, books, more (164 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back for VIP this week talking Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor. Will that be a TV match while John Cena gets the PPV spot? How the media and entertainment world becoming more fractured and niche will keep another wrestling boom from happening. The wild wild west of streaming sites back in 2006. Rich provides us with a detailed AEW Dynamite review featuring Nick Gage vs. Chris Jericho in the main event. Book club talk. Rich reads “Limitless Seas” while Travis reads the “Noobtown” series. Trav plays Greedfall and the mailbag gets emptied.

