FREE PODCAST 8/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Will Cooling talks NXT releases, Pete Dunne’s NXT contract questions, Barcelona and WWE’s similarity, Bray Wyatt as a Magpie, more (151 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Will’s back to chat about the recent WWE releases and how they in no way are similar to Leicester/Man City (you’ll see), why Bobby Fish was the most surprising to Will, the history of calendar months, Todd Martin’s hatred of the metric system, Will’s prior interview with Gerald Briscoe, how Pete Dunne is the canary in the coal mine for NXT UK contracts, and “Magpie” Bray Wyatt.

Will’s interview with Gerald Briscoe from 2019: LINK

Martha Marcy May Marlene: LINK

