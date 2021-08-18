SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Paul Wight, formally known as Big Show in WWE, is set to return to the ring at AEW’s All Out PPV event in September.

During an in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone on this week’s episode of Dynamite, Wight said it felt good to be in the ring last week to take care of Aaron Solow. Wight teased a major announcement, but was interrupted by Q.T. Marshall. Marshall ran Wight down and revealed that he had five operations in the last 18 months to help his quality of life. Wight said the surgeries wouldn’t be an issue and that he would be wrestling against Marshall at All Out per Tony Khan.

Wight joined AEW in February of this year and is a lead commentator for AEW Dark: Elevation.

