Shingo Takagi and Bushi test postive for COVID-19, both men currently isolating

New Japan announced that after conducting PCR testing for COVID-19 on their roster after their Aug. 15 event, IWGP World Hvt. Champion Shingo Takagi and Bushi both tested positive.

On Aug. 15, both Takagi and Bushi came down with fevers on Aug. 15 and missed their scheduled matches for that day. Takagi and Bushi were both removed from upcoming New Japan events in Japan as well. New Japan stated that both men are isolating and following protocols in Japan. The company also stated that both men saw their fevers go down following Aug. 15 and neither of their symptoms had worsened.

New Japan did not provide a timetable for their return to in-ring action. New Japan’s next big events take place in early September with two events at MetLife Dome. Takagi is currently scheduled to defend the IWGP World Hvt. Championship against Evil at Wrestle Grand Slam in MetLife Dome on Sept. 5.