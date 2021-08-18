SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Sting is 62? So, yes, I maintain my opinion that Darby Allin needs to stand on his own now that the Sting dust has worked its magic on him. However, what a fun match to kick off the show this week. The audience got exactly what they wanted and it was a perfect tone setter for the night.

-Sammy Guevara is figuring out this babyface thing, isn’t he? I had my doubts, but the turn is going swimmingly thus far.

-Well, even after Christian Cage’s win over Kenny Omega on Rampage last week to win the Impact World Championship, they’re sticking with Cage vs. Omega 2 for the AEW World Championship at All Out. This isn’t typical AEW booking practice, so I’m willing to see where it goes. Either way though, a first go around for that match isn’t a premiere championship match for limited PPV real estate throughout AEW’s calendar year. A rematch is even less so.

-Blandness of Cage vs. Omega 2 aside, it was smart to give Kenny some heat with the Christian beatdown. The feud needed more depth and the angle helped to that end.

-Bravo, Young Bucks and Jurassic Express. Bravo. That’s a tag match, folks and not just a spot fest either. This had story, nuance, selling, and the high spots on top of that foundation. The Bucks continue to bring out the best in whoever is opposite them in the ring.

-I like Paul Wight. Very much. He adds credibility to AEW as a company. I don’t need to see him in another match, though.

-Everyone see Ricky Starks tonight? That is one confident dude. A star all the way.

-Just when I start to develop the opinion that Jon Moxley is a smidge directionless as a top star, he goes and cuts that promo? This little piece of wonderful business wove the past, present, and future for Moxley together and the delivery was that of an in-control madman. It’s hard to gauge what the content of the promo is leading to in terms of a PPV match at All Out, but it sure was a good start.

-The audience singing Chris Jericho out to his Judas entrance song without the music playing goes down as an all-timer in terms of Jericho entrances. The guy has had some damn good ones, too.

-Surprised by the finish to Jericho vs. MJF. MJF was always the guy to put over in the end, but it didn’t feel like that moment was right now. With that stipulated to, both guys had a really good match that the crowd was engaged with all the way through. If this truly is their last one together, Jericho was all about business and got the job done in putting MJF over definitively.

