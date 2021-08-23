FREE PODCAST 8/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey review latest UFC headlined by Jared Cannonier & Kelvin Gastelum, preview Fight Night headlined by Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze, react to Punk’s AEW debut, more (105 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey break down a busy week in combat sports. They review the latest UFC offering, headlined by Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum. They preview the upcoming UFC Fight Night headlined by Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze. They then shift the show to focus on the busy weekend in pro wrestling. They react to CM Punk’s AEW debut, the respective returns of Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar to WWE, and a disappointing showing by Goldberg at Summerslam.

