VIP AUDIO 8/23 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Summerslam fallout, Priest steps into main event scene, Bliss-Charlotte feud begins, R-K-Bro celebration, Kross-Ricochet, Miz-Morrison break-up, Logan Paul (31 min.)

August 24, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Summerslam fallout, Damian Priest steps into main event scene, Alexa Bliss-Charlotte Flair feud begins, R-K-Bro celebration, Karrion Kross-Ricochet, Miz-Morrison break-up, Logan Paul gets booed, and more.

