VIP AUDIO 8/23 – WKPWP Raw Post-Show: Keller & Vallejos: On-site correspondent, R-K-Bro, Logan Paul, Kross, Bliss, live callers, emails (105 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch Dailycast host Robert Vallejos to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails and an on-site correspondent from San Diego, Calif. with details on what happened off-air and crowd reactions. Topics with callers and emails include R-K-Bro, Charlotte-Bliss set-up, Damian Priest’s move up to the roster, Miz-Morrison break-up, Rhea Ripley and Nikki pairing, Karrion Kross-Ricochet, the shirtless guy who ran out at the end of the 24/7 skit, and more.