VIP AUDIO 8/23 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: A selection of CM Punk goodies for the week that’s in it. ROH gems vs. Rave, Prophecy & Homicide, WWE cage match vs. Hardy (116 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by wrestling’s sweetest podcast duo Trevor Dame and Matt Feuerstein, the hosts of ThROH the Years, to talk a topic they are very familiar with – the man of the moment, CM Punk. The guys delve into the past to discuss four tremendous Punk bouts to add to the hype for his in-ring return. From ROH we have three bouts from Punk’s 2004/2005 babyface run – the insane Chicago Street Fight pitting Punk & Ace Steel against BJ Whitmer & Danny Maff, a forgotten gem against Homicide, and the memorable cage match blow-off against Jimmy Rave. That’s not the only cage match discussed as WWE gets a look-in too, where we see Punk in his first heel program against Jeff Hardy in August 2009. Some tremendous analysis from Matt and Trevor here. Check it out!

