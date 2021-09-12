FREE PODCAST 9/12 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Flashbacks: (9-12-16) Keller hosts post-shows after Raw & Smackdown with live callers talking Cena-Ambrose, Reigns-KO, Seth, Women’s Division (180 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first of our weekend double-header from five years ago, PWTorch editor Wade Keller went live right after WWE Monday Night Raw went off the air and led caller discussions on the Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens main event, Seth Rollins’s babyface journey, Cruiserweights, Women’s Division, WrestleMania speculation, and more.

Then Wade went live right after WWE Smackdown Live with PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell for 10 minutes of instant analysis followed by an in-depth conversation with PWTorch East Coast Cast host Travis Bryant and callers discussing John Cena’s return, the intriguing crowd reaction at the end after Dean Ambrose attacked Cena, and more Backlash fallout with callers throughout. The show ends with a lengthy conversation about what WWE can do to take back control of crowd reactions.

