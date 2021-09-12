VIP AUDIO 9/11 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Matt Hardy’s online suicide threat stunt, Triple H-Punk segment, Angle DUI, full Raw review with Punk, what do wrestling fans fans, more (140 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The Aug. 30, 2011 episode features a look at two topics: Matt Hardy’s suicide threat stunt details and reaction and Smackdown Superstar in-depth analysis including Triple H-Punk segment, Henry’s big post-match attack

•The Aug. 31, 2011 episode features an update on Matt Hardy, insight into what old colleagues are saying privately, and the next best step he could take, plus Raw and Smackdown ratings analysis.

•The Sept. 1, 2011 episode features the latest news including: Matt Hardy explains everything, Goldberg upset with WWE, Kurt Angle upset with WWE, SyFy brags up Smackdown Supershow ratings, USA no. 1 again, Nash, more.

•The Sept. 2, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including: What do wrestling fans today want? Is the industry better off because WCW shut down ten years ago? Plus Kevin Nash and whether to cover TNA or ROH.

•The Sept. 3, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including: Is this the “reality era” of pro wrestling, what does the term mean, and is it a positive? Should Cena be exposing that the Alberto Del Rio’s cars are rented or should Punk say Nash has rickety knees and dyes his hair? Should ROH get better coverage in the Torch? Do high PPV prices cause pirating?

•The Sept. 4, 2011 episode features a look at the headline of the day regarding Kurt Angle’s DUI arrest, plus remembering an early popular PWTorch Newsletter columnist Bill Kunkel. Also other weekend notes on Carlito, Mae Young, Goldberg, and even Phil Collins.

•The Sept. 5, 2011 episode features a full rundown and analysis of the entire show including several Night of Champions PPV developments – Nash fired, Hunter’s COO status at stake against Punk, plus Zach Ryder gets record TV time!

