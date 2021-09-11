VIP AUDIO 9/11 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Rampage & Smackdown reviews including Game of Thrones comparison to Reigns-Heyman-Lesnar, Belair-Becky, Punk, Cole, Danielson, Naomi, more (104 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade cover these topics: AEW Rampage and WWE Smackdown reviews including Rich’s brilliant “Game of Thrones” comparison to Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman-Brock Lesnar, Bianca Belair-Becky Lynch now compared to right after Summerslam, why C.M. Punk value in AEW demands patience, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson issuing mission statements on Rampage, where the Naomi storyline on Smackdown should be headed, and more. Also, a look at AEW’s set-up with Dark tapings at Universal Studios and how their developmental set-up compares to WWE’s Performance Center and history with NXT/FCW/OVW over the years. And more.

