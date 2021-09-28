VIP AUDIO 9/28 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: The Hidden Gems of the G1 Climax, vol. 2. Hashimoto, Kensuke, Makabe, Kanemoto, more (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by POST Wrestling’s WH Park, who brings his Japanese wrestling expertise to the table in order to unearth some more great hidden gems of G1’s past. On this show we look at 1993, 1998, 2006, and 2009, and four very interesting matches. First up we have a meeting of the new generation of NJPW stars in the early ’90s as Shinya Hashimoto takes on Hiroshi Hase. From there we check in to 1998 once again, where a clash of styles was the order of the day as Kazuo Yamazaki looked to pick apart the Sherman tank that is Kensuke Sasaki. 2006 sees a gripping battle as Koji Kanemoto tries to swim in heavyweight waters against former G1 champ Yuji Nagata. Finally wrapping things up is a good old fashioned slugfest from 2009 as NOAH’s Takashi Sugiura makes it to the semi-finals to face newly babyfaced crowd favourite Togi Makabe! Check it out!

Please note: There is some NSFW language during the course of the show as Alan and WH were just so fired up about these great bouts!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO