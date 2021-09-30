VIP AUDIO 9/29 – WKH – Rhodes to the Top initial reaction including Brandi & Cody, NXT ratings drop back down, AEW Dynamite review including MJF-Darby, Guevara unseats Miro, more (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller begins with initial thoughts on “Rhodes to the Top” including when Brandi Rhodes came across as sympathetic and likable and how that all went off course late in the show, plus how Cody came across, and what else stood out. Then a quick look at the drop in NXT 2.0 ratings followed by a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite including Sammy Guevara unseating Miro for the TNT Title, Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy, MJF sets up a feud with Darby Allin, and more.

