News Ticker

VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #677 (November 3, 2001): Hulk Hogan announces new start-up, Tough Enough tryout plans, Torch Talk details Scott Hall pushing Goldberg’s buttons, Keller on WWF Writing Team

October 16, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #677 cover-dated November 3, 2001: This issue includes a cover story on Hulk Hogan announcing intentions to work with a new start-up group, the XWF… WWF Newswire details Tough Enough tryout plans, Rock’s shot at Juventud Guererra on TV… Part nine of the Torch Talk with Terry Taylor with his take on Scott Hall pushing Goldberg’s buttons… A feature editorial listing Ten Reasons the Invasion Angle Failed… In a special Torch Staff Roundtable, keys to success and failure with a start-up company looking to fill the gap left by WCW… Wade Keller’s End Notes looks at the WWF policy of “no wrestling knowledge necessary” for its writing team… Plus ETC. Newswire, WWF Live Event Report, 1991 Backtrack, WWA PPV Report, Raw report, Smackdown report, and more…

DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #677

LIST OF LATEST 2001 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

LIST OF ALL 2001 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021