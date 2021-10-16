VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #677 (November 3, 2001): Hulk Hogan announces new start-up, Tough Enough tryout plans, Torch Talk details Scott Hall pushing Goldberg’s buttons, Keller on WWF Writing Team

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #677 cover-dated November 3, 2001: This issue includes a cover story on Hulk Hogan announcing intentions to work with a new start-up group, the XWF… WWF Newswire details Tough Enough tryout plans, Rock’s shot at Juventud Guererra on TV… Part nine of the Torch Talk with Terry Taylor with his take on Scott Hall pushing Goldberg’s buttons… A feature editorial listing Ten Reasons the Invasion Angle Failed… In a special Torch Staff Roundtable, keys to success and failure with a start-up company looking to fill the gap left by WCW… Wade Keller’s End Notes looks at the WWF policy of “no wrestling knowledge necessary” for its writing team… Plus ETC. Newswire, WWF Live Event Report, 1991 Backtrack, WWA PPV Report, Raw report, Smackdown report, and more…



