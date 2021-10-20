WWE CROWN JEWEL PPV PRIMER 10/21: Javier’s preview & predictions for Reigns vs. Lesnar, Lynch vs. Belair vs. Banks, Big E vs. McIntyre, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On October 21, 2021, WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will be airing from the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar – WWE Universal Championship Match

Brock Lesnar returned at Summerslam and confronted the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Since then, Brock has been hinting that his former advocate Paul Heyman still works for him in order to sow discord between Heyman and the rest of the Bloodline (Reigns and the Usos). Reigns accepted Brock’s challenge and the match was to take place at Crown Jewel after Reigns dealt with a Finn Balor-sized speed bump on a show not as prestigious as Crown Jewel.

Prediction and analysis: Reigns retains in a way to make this feud continue down the road. Rumor has it that the WWE has recognized that fans see Crown Jewel as a glorified house show where nothing really happens, so it is possible that they counter-book this expectation and crown Brock as a new champion. I think the chances of that happening are slim and most importantly, dumb.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks – WWE Smackdown Women’s Triple Threat Championship Match

Then champion Bianca Belair was supposed to defend the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship at Summerslam against Sasha Banks who was unable to appear for unspecified reasons. Becky Lynch made her surprise return, took Sasha’s place, and won the championship. Becky and Bianca had a rematch at Extreme Rules that was ambushed by a returning Sasha Banks which led to a no contest and, later, this match.

Prediction and analysis: One of two things will happen since the brand champions were drafted to opposite brands and the titles are going to be on the wrong show. One: Bianca has the win on Becky, but Sasha steals the pin to become Smackdown Champion and that belt stays on the right show and they deal with the Raw title later. Two: Becky retains, and Charlotte and she somehow exchange belts. Off the board idea, all branded titles are merged at Survivor series.

Big E (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – WWE Championship Match

After Big E defeated Bobby Lashley in a rematch to solidify his claim on the WWE Championship, Drew confronted Big E, wanting next. Since then, they’ve been paired as a tag team so that they could bicker, bitch, and battle amongst themselves.

Prediction and analysis: Talk about a rock and a hard place. Neither can really afford to lose. Drew winning risks making Big E feel like a transitional champion. Drew losing solidifies him as a loser who fans would be foolish to pin their hopes on, thus completing the destruction of Drew McIntyre’s character that began at WrestleMania. If Drew is about to turn heel that’d be fine, but Smackdown doesn’t need heels. Can a dejected Xavier Woods who failed to win the King of the Ring turn on Big E? I‘ve got Big E retaining but it’s a tough call.

Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley – No Holds Barred Match

Then champion Booby Lashley successfully defended his title against Goldberg when Goldberg “injured” his knee and the referee stopped the match. Lashley continued attacking Goldberg after the match when Goldberg’s son jumped Lashley from behind to help his father. Lashley put the son in the Hurt Lock. Goldberg swore revenge on Lashley for his actions as soon as his knee recovered in time for Crown Jewel. Lashley would only accept the match if it was a No Holds Barred match. Goldberg agreed since it is his intent to kill (as in premeditated murder) Lashley in the match.

Prediction and analysis: Since Goldberg sees himself as a “superhero in the eyes of children” so doesn’t like to lose, and there is no belt in the way to muddle things, Goldberg wins, likely dispatching the rest of the Hurt Business along the way.

Edge vs. Seth Rollins – Hell in a Cell Match

And here I was wondering why they moved the Hell in a Cell PPV to earlier in the year. Me thinks someone wanted a Hell in a Cell match on their bought show… At least this feud is worthy of it. Edge and Seth Rollins continue their “blood” feud with things escalating since their last encounter after Rollins invaded Edge’s home. Rollins wanted to finish Edge once and for all and allowed Edge to choose the match type. Edge chose Hell in a Cell.

Prediction and analysis: This is a worthy end to a feud that may be a bit long in the tooth at this point, but these two are off to different shows so they won’t be crossing paths again (at least until Survivor Series). Because of this, let the good guy win with Edge.

Randy Orton & Riddle vs. A.J. Styles & Omos – WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

A.J. Styles and Omos get their rematch against RK-Bro after dropping the titles to them at WrestleMania. Randy Orton has been a step ahead of Styles and Omos, regularly getting the better of them. Seeking to emulate his hero, Riddle tried to mimic Orton’s mind games to much more mixed success.

Prediction and analysis: The losing tag team likely won’t be long for this world and there have been hints that it might be Styles and Omos splitting up. I’ve got RK-Bro retaining.

Xavier Woods vs. Finn Balor – King of the Ring Finals Match

This is the finals for the King of the Ring tournament. To get to the finals, Xavier Woods defeated Ricochet and Jinder Mahal. Finn Balor defeated Cesaro and Sami Zayne. The winner gets to rule over the WWE.

Prediction and analysis: Xavier Wood has been campaigning to be King of the Ring for forever now so I wouldn’t be surprised if he loses just because of spite. I think a King Woods is just the annoying over-the-top character the WWE needs. His reign would be GLORIOUS. I’d love the finish to include some sort of divine intervention that costs Balor the match; that there some sort of angelic force working against him to further what happened during his match at Extreme Rules.

Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop – Queens Crown Finals Match

This is the finals for the Queen of the Ring tournament that the WWE couldn’t trademark so we get Queen’s Crown. To get to the finals, Zelina Vega defeated Toni Storm and Carmella. Doudrop defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler. The winner gets to rule over the WWE.

Prediction and analysis: Amazingly, if this match goes under 16m20s (and it will), you can watch the entire tournament during your thirty-minute lunch break. What an achievement for women’s wrestling WWE. (I hope the sarcasm was readily apparent). I hope Zelina wins this because I can, sadly, imagine Doudrop skipping to the ring in a crown and cape going forward.

Pre-Show: Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso (c) vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

This is a match happening on Crown Jewel.

Prediction and analysis: No real rhyme or reason to this match. I guess that they wanted an excuse to have Cedric and Shelton there for their run in on Goldberg later.

