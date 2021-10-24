VIP AUDIO 10/24 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Charlotte-Becky backstage dynamic, Reigns-Heyman-Lesnar angle, Xavier’s KOTR celebration, Cody being booed, WWE touting Saudi Arabia trips, Dark Side of Ring, more (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this week's episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

The most notable pro wrestling social media discussion of the week regarding Cody Rhodes’s reaction on Friday compared to Saturday.

The first 16 minutes meander from various non-wrestling topic to non-wrestling topic, so jump to the 16 minute mark to get to the wrestling discussion including Crown Jewel and WWE’s propaganda and touting of certain aspects of their Saudi Arabia trips and how it raises their responsibility to acknowledge the controversial laws and social structure of the country.

Reaction to Xavier Woods celebrating King of the Ring like he’s actually a king now and if that’s undercuts his chance to be elevated by this win.

Analysis of the Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman-Brock Lesnar situation as it played out at Crown Jewel and on Smackdown.

New Japan G1 tournament.

Dark Side of the Ring.

Should AEW and Cody totally change course on their plans for Cody based on his reaction on Dynamite last night?

