VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #679 (November 17, 2001): Cover Story on Major WWF Changes, Angle rips on RVD, Eddie Guerrero DUI details, Torch Talk with Jim Ross on demise of WCW, news, columns, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #679 cover-dated November 17, 2001: This issue begins with a cover story on major changes on all fronts in the WWF… WWF Newswire details Eddie Guerrero’s DUI and Karen Angle ripping on Rob Van Dam, plus behind the scenes news… ETC. Newswire features Bret Hart interview highlights… Torch Talk with Jim Ross, pt. 2, features his take on the demise of WCW… Plus a feature column by Wade Keller on the upstart XWF, Keller’s End Notes on the WWF on Weakest Link, Letters to the Torch praising Jim Ross, Terry Taylor, and Pat McNeill, reports on Raw and Smackdown, a WWF Live Event Report, and two 1991 Backtracks…



–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #679

–LIST OF LATEST 2001 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 2001 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE