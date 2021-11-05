News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/5 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Exclusive Tony Khan interview (part 1 of 2) on EVP’s evolving roles behind the scenes, Punk’s impact on business, how often he changes long-term booking plans, ratings drop this week (34 min.)

November 5, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

NEWS TIDBITS…

  • Latest Rampage line-up for tonight
  • Eddie Kingston health update and status
  • Renewal of AEW offering PPV events at theaters across the country

TONY KHAN INTERVIEW – PART 1 OF 2…

  • How does Tony decide what cities and arenas to bring TV and PPVs to
  • Reflecting on the success of AEW at arenas across the country in first two years on tour
  • Tony’s thoughts on the viewership drop this week for Dynamite
  • How much All Out PPV growth does Tony attribute to C.M. Punk’s first match in AEW
  • What percentage of time does he stick to his long-term plans versus changing for various reasons
  • The evolution of the roles of the Executive V.P.s – Cody Rhodes, Matt & Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega – behind the scenes, especially in the creative booking process
  • Is there an EVP most closely aligned with his creative vision?
  • Who else is involved in the weekly process other than EVPs?

