VIP AUDIO 11/5 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Exclusive Tony Khan interview (part 1 of 2) on EVP’s evolving roles behind the scenes, Punk’s impact on business, how often he changes long-term booking plans, ratings drop this week (34 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:
NEWS TIDBITS…
- Latest Rampage line-up for tonight
- Eddie Kingston health update and status
- Renewal of AEW offering PPV events at theaters across the country
TONY KHAN INTERVIEW – PART 1 OF 2…
- How does Tony decide what cities and arenas to bring TV and PPVs to
- Reflecting on the success of AEW at arenas across the country in first two years on tour
- Tony’s thoughts on the viewership drop this week for Dynamite
- How much All Out PPV growth does Tony attribute to C.M. Punk’s first match in AEW
- What percentage of time does he stick to his long-term plans versus changing for various reasons
- The evolution of the roles of the Executive V.P.s – Cody Rhodes, Matt & Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega – behind the scenes, especially in the creative booking process
- Is there an EVP most closely aligned with his creative vision?
- Who else is involved in the weekly process other than EVPs?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply