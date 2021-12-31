VIP AUDIO 12/31 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): Thoughts on busy wrestling weekend, GCW, NJPW Wrestling Kingdom in-depth preview, more (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for the last edition of Radican Worldwide for 2021. The show begins with a look at a packed wrestling weekend with big shows from WWE, Beyond Wrestling, GCW, and more. Radican and Fann then talk about GCW and what has made the company such a success as an independent wrestling promotion. The show concludes with an in-depth preview of all three nights of Wrestling Kingdom 16. Radican and Fann voice their displeasure for the lack of creativity when it comes to the booking and House of Torture being all over the cards on both nights. They also voice their opinion on the joint show on night 3 of Wrestle Kingdom 16, which sadly is almost all tag matches. There are some bright spots for Wrestling Kingdom 16 discussed as well, with nights 1 and 2 having a lot of promising matches that will likely deliver in the ring. Download this show now!

