VIP AUDIO 1/7 – AEW Rampage Post-Show: Philip Lindsey joins Bruce Lee Hazelwood to discuss three matches including Cole vs. Atlas, preview Battle of the Belts, briefly talk Swole and Khan, more (76 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the AEW Rampage Post-Show, Bruce Lee Hazelwood guest hosts with special guest Philip Lindsey of Bleacher Report and the Grapsody podcast as they talk Adam Cole vs. Jake Atlas and the latter’s injury, a women’s tag match, and a main event six-man tag match. They also preview Battle of the Belts and give some more thoughts on Big Swole’s comments and Tony Khan’s ill-advised tweet.

