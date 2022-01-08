News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/7 – AEW Rampage Post-Show: Philip Lindsey joins Bruce Lee Hazelwood to discuss three matches including Cole vs. Atlas, preview Battle of the Belts, briefly talk Swole and Khan, more (76 min.)

January 8, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the AEW Rampage Post-Show, Bruce Lee Hazelwood guest hosts with special guest Philip Lindsey of Bleacher Report and the Grapsody podcast as they talk Adam Cole vs. Jake Atlas and the latter’s injury, a women’s tag match, and a main event six-man tag match. They also preview Battle of the Belts and give some more thoughts on Big Swole’s comments and Tony Khan’s ill-advised tweet.

