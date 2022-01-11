Terminus announces rules and directives for debut show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Terminus took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to detail rules, directives, and regulations for their debut show this weekend. The company outlined the following:

All matches must be won by pin, submission, KO, or DQ unless otherwise agreed to by both combatants

Time limits will be strictly enforced – 15 minutes for singles matches and multi-person bouts, 20 minutes for championship bouts

A 90 second overtime will occur if there isn’t a winner by the time the clock expires. If there still isn’t a winner after the 90 seconds, the result will be a draw

Disqualification will occur after two technical fouls, use of a foreign object, and outside interference

Technical fouls include throwing an opponent over the top rope, 10 second rope count, five count rope or corner break, intentional physical contact with the referee, intentional low blow, intentional eye gouge, fish hooking, intentional hair pulling, spitting, and close fist punches to the face.

All technical fouls will be given at the discretion of the referee

Count outs will occur after five seconds

Any use of a weapon will result in a disqualification and expulsion from Terminus

Terminus is a new wrestling promotion founded by Jonathan Gresham. The debut show is on Sunday January 16. Matches on the card include Moose vs. Mike Bennett, Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Alexander for the ROH World Championship, Lee Moriarty vs. Jay Lethal, and more.

