Doudrop is the new number one contender for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. She defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a triple threat match on this week’s episode of Raw and will face Becky Lynch for the title at the Royal Rumble.

Belair had things in hand during the match, but Lynch interfered, which gave Doudrop the opening to get the victory over Liv Morgan. Other matches announced for Royal Rumble are both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, and Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

