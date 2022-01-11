News Ticker

Number one contender crowned for Raw Women’s Championship at Royal Rumble

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 11, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
Doudrop is the new number one contender for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. She defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a triple threat match on this week’s episode of Raw and will face Becky Lynch for the title at the Royal Rumble.

Belair had things in hand during the match, but Lynch interfered, which gave Doudrop the opening to get the victory over Liv Morgan. Other matches announced for Royal Rumble are both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, and Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

CATCH-UP: New champions crowned on Monday Night Raw

