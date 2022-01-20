VIP AUDIO 1/20 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Criticism of Cody promo, Moxley’s return, TNT Title situation, reviews of Dynamite, Rampage, Impact (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In part one of this week's episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:
- AEW Dynamite finishing no. 1 in key demo among all cable shows for the first time.
- Reaction to Jon Moxley’s return to Dynamite.
- Reaction to Cody Rhodes’s interview segment on Dynamite.
- Thoughts on the resolution of the Interim version of the TNT Title with a ladder unification match.
- Full review of AEW Rampage.
- Full review of AEW Dynamite including Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Acclaimed, the House of Black, Adam Cole teaming with Britt Baker, MJF-Wardlow dynamic, and more.
- A review of the latest impact of Impact including the worst wrestler name in pro wrestling.
