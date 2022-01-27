VIP AUDIO 1/27 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Reviews of AEW Rampage & Dynamite including Moxley’s return match, Cody-Guevara, MJF-Punk, plus GCW The Wrld review, latest from MMA (62 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

Review of AEW Rampage including Jon Moxley’s return to the ring, Jade Cargill’s first defense

Review of AEW Dynamite including Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara, Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy, MJF-C.M. Punk ankle, and more.

Review of GCW The Wrld PPV.

A review of UFC 270 and a look ahead to this weekend.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO