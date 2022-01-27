VIP AUDIO 1/27 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Reviews of AEW Rampage & Dynamite including Moxley’s return match, Cody-Guevara, MJF-Punk, plus GCW The Wrld review, latest from MMA (62 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:
- Review of AEW Rampage including Jon Moxley’s return to the ring, Jade Cargill’s first defense
- Review of AEW Dynamite including Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara, Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy, MJF-C.M. Punk ankle, and more.
- Review of GCW The Wrld PPV.
- A review of UFC 270 and a look ahead to this weekend.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply